Zeal for the Faith

MADISON Serving youths in the middle of a pandemic has brought on many challenges to an age group already dealing with many of the trademark traits of adolescence. It was a large topic of discussion for 60 youth ministers, catechists and priests attending a meeting with Bishop Kevin Sweeney at St. Paul Inside the Walls: the Diocesan Center for Evangelization here Oct. 27.
The Bishop shared words of encouragement with the youth ministers by reflecting on the Gospel recounting Jesus calming the waters during a storm. He told the youth ministers, “Have faith and have trust that Jesus is with us. He can bring that calm. My thoughts often return to this Gospel when I think of the year 2020.”
The meeting was coordinated by Father Pawel Tomczyk, diocesan director of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults and youth ministry at St. Paul’s and campus minister at Fairleigh Dickinson University and Drew University, both in Madison, with a team of youth ministers serving in parishes from around the Diocese. The evening was meant to be a time of reflection and conversation on serving youth, mostly of high-school age, especially during this time in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bishop said, “I’ve been blessed to know many wonderful youth ministers and catechists and to say they are important is an understatement. Our young people are dealing with emotions, the natural process of growing up and problems with family. That has been multiplied so many times over with distance learning, wearing masks and other things during the pandemic. Here we are called to be that peaceful presence of Jesus who in the midst of the storm calm the seas.”
Speaking at the meeting was Father Tomcyzk and Mark Tosso, confirmation coordinator and youth minister at St. Joseph Parish in Mendham. Afterward, there was a brief meditation and then a question-and-answer session with the Bishop.
In his talk, Father Tomcyzk reflected on the calling of Gideon found in the Book of Judges. He spoke about this past year serving as campus minister during the pandemic and said, “When I feel discouraged, I turn to Scripture. This story of Gideon comes to mind. Often the forgotten story or not a common story is the calling of Gideon. Hopefully, you will be able see yourself in this story and the positive and encouraging message that God wants to share with us.”
Tosso spoke about St. Joseph’s having to cancel all events due to the pandemic. “Being with young people is an important part in serving them. St. John Bosco said, ‘It is not enough to know young people; you have to love them.’ How is that possible if we can’t be together? Being present seems like the first step we have to have.”
Tosso discussed some of the adjustments youth ministry at his parish had to make, which included changing its annual mission trip from helping the poor in Appalachia in Kentucky to serving locally in their community.
After the talks, the youth ministers were invited to ask the Bishop a question. One question came from Nina Dorlan, youth minister at St. Luke Parish in Long Valley. She asked the Bishop, “What is your vision for youth ministry?”
The Bishop responded, “Service, fun, catechetical. Coming into the Diocese, I want to get to know the leaders and the parishes. There’s a lot already there to build on. A sense of connecting with the youth for a diocesan youth day or some other diocesan events is important. Youth ministry absolutely needs to be a priority in our Diocese, in our parishes and in our resources. I will take some time to get to know the Diocese and the parishes and see how we can apply that and the work we can do together.”
In speaking with the youth ministers, the Bishop said, “Try to be close to Jesus and trust in the peace that only he can give.
When we are afraid, let us ask him for help to receive the gift of his peace and that we may share it with one another.”